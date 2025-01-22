Arkadios Wealth Advisors Sells 2,292 Shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors reduced its holdings in shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) by 10.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,999 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,292 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in APA were worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in APA by 84.1% during the 3rd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 1,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of APA by 48.8% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Eastern Bank boosted its stake in shares of APA by 355.0% in the 4th quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 2,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,775 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of APA by 164.2% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of APA during the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

Get APA alerts:

APA Price Performance

APA stock opened at $23.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 3.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. APA Co. has a 12-month low of $20.32 and a 12-month high of $36.04.

APA Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at APA

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 22nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. APA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.12%.

In other APA news, Director Juliet S. Ellis bought 4,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.78 per share, with a total value of $100,026.98. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 12,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,292.08. This trade represents a 54.58 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on APA shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut APA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of APA from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Bernstein Bank lowered their price objective on shares of APA from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of APA from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of APA from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.55.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on APA

APA Company Profile

(Free Report)

APA Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has oil and gas operations in the United States, Egypt, and North Sea. The company also has exploration and appraisal activities in Suriname, as well as holds interests in projects located in Uruguay and internationally.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for APA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.