Arkadios Wealth Advisors Sells 279 Shares of InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors reduced its position in shares of InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,481 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 279 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in InterDigital were worth $481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in InterDigital in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of InterDigital in the third quarter worth $26,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC increased its stake in InterDigital by 14,500.0% in the 4th quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 292 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of InterDigital by 58.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 629 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of InterDigital by 81.3% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 667 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. 99.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com lowered InterDigital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th.

InterDigital Stock Performance

Shares of IDCC opened at $171.73 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of 18.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $189.78 and a 200-day moving average of $157.76. InterDigital, Inc. has a one year low of $95.33 and a one year high of $207.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

InterDigital Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 8th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 8th. InterDigital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.23%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Joshua D. Schmidt sold 140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.19, for a total transaction of $25,506.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,397,702.22. The trade was a 0.58 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Rajesh Pankaj sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.13, for a total value of $142,891.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 52,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,818,277.61. This trade represents a 1.30 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,622 shares of company stock valued at $2,433,251 over the last 90 days. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

InterDigital Profile

InterDigital, Inc operates as a global research and development company with focus primarily on wireless, visual, artificial intelligence (AI), and related technologies. The company engages in the design and development of technologies that enable connected in a range of communications and entertainment products and services, which are licensed to companies providing such products and services, including makers of wireless communications, consumer electronics, IoT devices, and cars and other motor vehicles, as well as providers of cloud-based services, such as video streaming.

