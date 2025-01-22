Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) Price Target Cut to $2.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Ambev (NYSE:ABEV – Free Report) had its target price cut by Barclays from $2.50 to $2.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on ABEV. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ambev in a report on Sunday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America cut Ambev from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.45.

Get Ambev alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ABEV

Ambev Price Performance

Ambev Cuts Dividend

Shares of NYSE:ABEV opened at $1.83 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $28.75 billion, a PE ratio of 10.14, a PEG ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.04 and its 200 day moving average is $2.19. Ambev has a 52 week low of $1.76 and a 52 week high of $2.72.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a $0.0414 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.93%. Ambev’s payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ambev by 37.9% during the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 4,861 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in Ambev by 37.4% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 18,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 4,984 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc increased its position in Ambev by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 34,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 5,409 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in Ambev by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 28,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 5,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Endowment Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ambev by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. now owns 31,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 5,592 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.13% of the company’s stock.

About Ambev

(Get Free Report)

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks, malt and food, other alcoholic beverages, and non-alcoholic and non-carbonated products in Brazil, Central America and Caribbean, Latin America South, and Canada. It offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Budweiser, Bud Light, Beck, Leffe, Hoegaarden, Balboa ICE, Balboa, Atlas Golden Light, Atlas, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Presidente, Presidente Light, Brahma Light, Bohemia, The One, Corona, Modelo Especial, Stella Artois, Quilmes Clásica, Paceña, Taquiña, Huari, Becker, Cusqueña, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Bud 66, Banks, Deputy, Patricia, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith’s, and Kokanee brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ambev Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambev and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.