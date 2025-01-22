National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR) Now Covered by Analysts at Benchmark

Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on NESR. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of National Energy Services Reunited in a research report on Friday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of National Energy Services Reunited in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ NESR opened at $9.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.01. National Energy Services Reunited has a twelve month low of $6.51 and a twelve month high of $10.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in National Energy Services Reunited stock. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 703,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,645,000. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC owned about 0.74% of National Energy Services Reunited at the end of the most recent quarter. 15.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

National Energy Services Reunited Corp. provides oilfield services in the Middle East and North Africa region. The company’s Production Services segment offers hydraulic fracturing services; coiled tubing services, including nitrogen lifting, fishing, milling, clean-out, scale removal, and other well applications; stimulation and pumping services; primary and remedial cementing services; nitrogen services; filtration services, as well as frac tanks and pumping units; and pipeline and industrial services, such as water filling and hydro testing, nitrogen purging, and de-gassing and pressure testing, as well as cutting/welding and cooling down piping/vessels systems.

