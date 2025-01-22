Franklin Senior Loan ETF (BATS:FLBL) Shares Purchased by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Franklin Senior Loan ETF (BATS:FLBL – Free Report) by 12.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,357 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,209 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Franklin Senior Loan ETF were worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Senior Loan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Franklin Senior Loan ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $109,000. Focus Financial Network Inc. acquired a new stake in Franklin Senior Loan ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $203,000. TFB Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Franklin Senior Loan ETF by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 9,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Insigneo Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Senior Loan ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $238,000.

Franklin Senior Loan ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

FLBL stock opened at $24.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.31 and a 200 day moving average of $24.30.

Franklin Senior Loan ETF Profile

The Franklin Senior Loan ETF (FLBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SP\u002FLSTA US Leveraged Loan 100 index. The fund is an actively managed fund investing in USD-denominated senior loans. FLBL was launched on May 30, 2018 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

