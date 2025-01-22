Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Ohio Valley Banc Trading Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ:OVBC opened at $23.12 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.19. The stock has a market cap of $108.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Ohio Valley Banc has a 12 month low of $19.35 and a 12 month high of $28.00.

Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter. Ohio Valley Banc had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 7.97%. The business had revenue of $22.26 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share.

Ohio Valley Banc Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Ohio Valley Banc

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 24th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. Ohio Valley Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.63%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Ohio Valley Banc stock. Fourthstone LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ohio Valley Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:OVBC – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 16,987 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $412,000. Fourthstone LLC owned approximately 0.36% of Ohio Valley Banc at the end of the most recent reporting period. 22.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ohio Valley Banc

Ohio Valley Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Ohio Valley Bank Company that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Consumer Finance. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, time, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts, demand deposits, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

