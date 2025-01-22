Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Remark (NASDAQ:MARK – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the information services provider’s stock.
Remark Stock Down 1.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ:MARK opened at $0.08 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.10 and its 200 day moving average is $0.10. Remark has a 12-month low of $0.08 and a 12-month high of $1.49. The stock has a market cap of $5.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 2.82.
Remark Company Profile
