Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Remark (NASDAQ:MARK – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Remark Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MARK opened at $0.08 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.10 and its 200 day moving average is $0.10. Remark has a 12-month low of $0.08 and a 12-month high of $1.49. The stock has a market cap of $5.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 2.82.

Remark Company Profile

Remark Holdings, Inc provides AI-powered analytics, computer vision, and smart agent solutions. The company operates a data and AI software platform that offers AI-based computer vision products, computing devices, and software-as-a-service solutions; and Smart Safety Platform, a software solution that uses computer vision to detect persons, objects, and behavior in video feeds, as well as provides Remark AI Thermal kits and rPads products and services.

