Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms Buy Rating for Axos Financial (NYSE:AX)

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Axos Financial (NYSE:AX – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $85.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Axos Financial from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Axos Financial from $74.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Axos Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.20.

NYSE:AX opened at $72.35 on Tuesday. Axos Financial has a 12-month low of $44.10 and a 12-month high of $88.46. The firm has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $75.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.88.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $512.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.59 million. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 18.99% and a net margin of 24.07%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Axos Financial will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Axos Financial news, CEO Gregory Garrabrants sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.89, for a total transaction of $10,236,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,340,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,763,472.53. This trade represents a 8.53 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Edward James Ratinoff sold 4,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.41, for a total transaction of $317,798.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 46,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,669,456.69. The trade was a 7.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Axos Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in Axos Financial by 881.8% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Axos Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 45.7% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 982 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 325.2% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. 83.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking Business and Securities Business. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, money market, zero balance, and insured cash sweep accounts.

