Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I upgraded Marinus Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $3.00 to $1.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $0.50 price objective (down from $5.00) on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, TD Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.79.

Shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.54 on Tuesday. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.22 and a 12 month high of $10.50. The company has a market capitalization of $29.93 million, a PE ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.98.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 1,968.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 133,191 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 126,752 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 34.9% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,713,014 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,483,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219,871 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $104,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 414,269 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $729,000 after acquiring an additional 117,255 shares during the period. Finally, Suvretta Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 5,073,913 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,930,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253,901 shares during the last quarter. 98.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapeutic products for patients suffering from rare genetic epilepsies and other seizure disorders. It offers ZTALMY (ganaxolone), an oral suspension for the treatment of seizures associated with cyclin-dependent kinase-like 5 deficiency disorder for adult and pediatric patient populations in acute and chronic care, and in-patient and self-administered settings.

