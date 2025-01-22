ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS) Downgraded to Hold Rating by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday.
ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES Stock Performance
NASDAQ IMOS opened at $18.72 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 2.72. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES has a 1-year low of $17.70 and a 1-year high of $32.19. The company has a market cap of $680.66 million, a PE ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.75.
ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $191.70 million during the quarter. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 6.66%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES
An institutional investor recently raised its position in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES stock. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. (NASDAQ:IMOS – Free Report) by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,429 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,440 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 7.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES
ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of high-integration and high-precision integrated circuits, and related assembly and testing services in the People’s Republic of China, Taiwan, Japan, Singapore, and internationally. It operates through Testing; Assembly; Testing and Assembly for LCD, OLED and Other Display Panel Driver Semiconductors; Bumping; and Others segments.
