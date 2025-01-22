Everi (NYSE:EVRI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Everi (NYSE:EVRI – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Everi Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE EVRI opened at $13.61 on Tuesday. Everi has a 12 month low of $6.37 and a 12 month high of $13.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 90.71 and a beta of 2.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.48 and its 200 day moving average is $12.82.

Insider Activity at Everi

In related news, CFO Mark F. Labay sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.38, for a total value of $669,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 142,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,905,659.88. This trade represents a 25.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Geoffrey P. Judge sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.50, for a total transaction of $54,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 91,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,236,222. The trade was a 4.19 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 255,476 shares of company stock valued at $3,435,636. Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Everi

About Everi

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EVRI. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Everi during the third quarter worth approximately $232,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Everi by 86.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 162,951 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,141,000 after purchasing an additional 75,655 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Everi by 1,296.2% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,892 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 5,470 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Everi during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,113,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Everi in the third quarter worth $422,000. 95.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Everi Holdings Inc develops and supplies entertaining game content, gaming machines, and gaming systems and services for land-based and iGaming operators in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in Games and Financial Technology Solutions segments. The company offers classic mechanical reel games and video reel games, as well as TournEvent of Champions, a national slot tournament; and sells gaming equipment and player terminals, licenses, game content, and ancillary equipment, such as signage and lighting packages.

