FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell” Rating

StockNews.com upgraded shares of FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI – Free Report) to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on FTAI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on FTAI Aviation from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Compass Point boosted their price target on FTAI Aviation from $175.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of FTAI Aviation in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of FTAI Aviation from $134.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of FTAI Aviation from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.33.

Get FTAI Aviation alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on FTAI

FTAI Aviation Stock Down 25.4 %

Shares of NYSE:FTAI opened at $83.79 on Tuesday. FTAI Aviation has a 52-week low of $49.81 and a 52-week high of $181.64. The stock has a market cap of $8.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -837.82 and a beta of 2.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $147.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $132.52.

FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $465.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $422.45 million. FTAI Aviation had a return on equity of 206.25% and a net margin of 1.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 60.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that FTAI Aviation will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FTAI Aviation Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 14th. FTAI Aviation’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,199.88%.

Institutional Trading of FTAI Aviation

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FTAI Aviation by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,374,000 after purchasing an additional 6,599 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new position in FTAI Aviation during the second quarter worth $261,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in FTAI Aviation by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 11,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FTAI Aviation in the 2nd quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FTAI Aviation by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

FTAI Aviation Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires aviation and offshore energy equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FTAI Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTAI Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.