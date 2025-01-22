Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Barnwell Industries Trading Up 17.0 %

NYSE:BRN opened at $1.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.40 million, a PE ratio of -3.45 and a beta of 0.02. Barnwell Industries has a 1 year low of $1.31 and a 1 year high of $3.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.00.

Institutional Trading of Barnwell Industries

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Barnwell Industries stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Barnwell Industries, Inc. (NYSE:BRN – Free Report) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 355,534 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,612 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 3.55% of Barnwell Industries worth $836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 40.71% of the company’s stock.

Barnwell Industries Company Profile

Barnwell Industries, Inc acquires, develops, produces, and sells oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Natural Gas, Land Investment, and Contract Drilling. It also acquires and develops crude oil and natural gas assets in the province of Alberta, as well as invests in land interests in Hawaii.

