Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Mannatech Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MTEX opened at $11.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.23 million, a PE ratio of -14.56 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.79. Mannatech has a 12 month low of $6.75 and a 12 month high of $15.83.

Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $31.73 million for the quarter. Mannatech had a negative return on equity of 15.62% and a negative net margin of 1.26%.

About Mannatech

Mannatech, Incorporated operates as a health and wellness company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company develops, markets, and sells nutritional supplements; topical and skin care, and anti-aging products; and weight-management and fitness products. It primarily sells its products directly, as well as through e-commerce and network marketing channels.

