JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) Price Target to $99.00

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $93.00 to $99.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $88.00 price objective on shares of Logitech International in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Logitech International from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Logitech International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Logitech International from $88.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Logitech International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.63.

Shares of NASDAQ LOGI opened at $90.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.77. Logitech International has a 12-month low of $74.72 and a 12-month high of $102.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $83.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.69.

In other news, Director Guy Gecht purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $81.12 per share, for a total transaction of $202,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 18,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,500,963.36. This represents a 15.62 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Logitech International in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,677,000. DGS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Logitech International during the fourth quarter worth $219,000. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH boosted its position in Logitech International by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 152,912 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,656,000 after acquiring an additional 4,369 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Logitech International by 4,876.3% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 167,552 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,798,000 after acquiring an additional 164,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Logitech International by 511.2% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 163,094 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,431,000 after purchasing an additional 136,408 shares during the last quarter. 45.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets software-enabled hardware solutions that connect people to working, creating, gaming, and streaming worldwide. The company offers products for gamers and streamers, including mice, racing wheels, headsets, keyboards, microphones, and streaming services; corded and cordless keyboards and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; pointing devices, such as wireless mice and wireless mouse products; conference room cameras, such as ConferenceCams; controllers for video conferencing room solutions; PC-based webcams, including streaming cameras and VC webcams; tablet accessories that includes keyboards for tablets; PC and VC headsets, in-ear headphones, and premium wireless earbuds; and mobile speakers and PC speakers, as well as portable wireless Bluetooth speakers.

