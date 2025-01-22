Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th.

Get Heron Therapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on HRTX

Heron Therapeutics Stock Performance

Heron Therapeutics stock opened at $1.63 on Tuesday. Heron Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.04 and a 1 year high of $3.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.93. The firm has a market cap of $247.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.06 and a beta of 1.60.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). The company had revenue of $32.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.40 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.17) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Heron Therapeutics will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HRTX. Apeiron RIA LLC grew its stake in Heron Therapeutics by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 262,542 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 19,000 shares in the last quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC grew its position in Heron Therapeutics by 41.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 106,565 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 31,003 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Heron Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Congress Park Capital LLC lifted its position in Heron Therapeutics by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 2,455,495 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,757,000 after buying an additional 477,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 295.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 206,711 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 154,487 shares during the period. 80.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Heron Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, focuses on enhancing the lives of patients by developing and commercializing therapeutic that enhances medical care. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer, a drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Heron Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heron Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.