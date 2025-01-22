4,183 Shares in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Acquired by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 4,183 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $488,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LongView Wealth Management increased its position in Genuine Parts by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. LongView Wealth Management now owns 84,328 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,846,000 after buying an additional 5,745 shares during the last quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 53.8% during the 4th quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. now owns 4,845 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 1,694 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $452,000. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. lifted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 35,295 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,121,000 after purchasing an additional 4,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its position in Genuine Parts by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 99,584 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,627,000 after purchasing an additional 13,226 shares during the period. 78.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GPC. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Genuine Parts to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Northcoast Research cut shares of Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. StockNews.com downgraded Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Genuine Parts from $164.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Genuine Parts from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Genuine Parts

In related news, Director Wendy B. Needham sold 1,608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.78, for a total transaction of $194,214.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,357 shares in the company, valued at $1,371,698.46. This trade represents a 12.40 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Genuine Parts Stock Performance

GPC opened at $120.10 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $16.70 billion, a PE ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 0.95. Genuine Parts has a 1 year low of $112.74 and a 1 year high of $164.45.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by ($0.54). Genuine Parts had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 27.23%. The business had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.49 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 8.09 EPS for the current year.

Genuine Parts Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 6th. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is 51.48%.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

