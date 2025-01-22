Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Stock Position Increased by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,265 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Moderna were worth $510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avanza Fonder AB acquired a new stake in Moderna in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,393,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Moderna by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 14,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Moderna by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Moderna by 54.9% in the fourth quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 16,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 5,987 shares during the period. Finally, Czech National Bank grew its position in Moderna by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 73,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,053,000 after buying an additional 4,526 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MRNA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $69.00 price objective (down from $115.00) on shares of Moderna in a report on Monday, November 18th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Moderna from $108.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Leerink Partners cut their price objective on Moderna from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Hsbc Global Res raised Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Moderna from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.58.

Insider Activity at Moderna

In related news, insider Shannon Thyme Klinger sold 1,418 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.79, for a total value of $60,676.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $843,690.43. The trade was a 6.71 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,664 shares of company stock valued at $115,210. Insiders own 15.20% of the company’s stock.

Moderna Price Performance

Shares of MRNA opened at $35.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.39 and a quick ratio of 4.20. The company has a market capitalization of $13.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.17 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $40.68 and its 200-day moving average is $65.48. Moderna, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.94 and a fifty-two week high of $170.47.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.89) by $1.92. Moderna had a negative net margin of 43.77% and a negative return on equity of 17.68%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.39) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post -9.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

