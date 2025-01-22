Arkadios Wealth Advisors Has $532,000 Position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors cut its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC – Free Report) by 21.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,138 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,212 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF were worth $532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FHLC. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 6,003.1% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 113,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,330,000 after purchasing an additional 111,237 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 462.0% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 88,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,419,000 after buying an additional 72,481 shares during the period. Aprio Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $4,659,000. Beckerman Institutional LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,146,000. Finally, Marotta Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 62.4% during the 4th quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 65,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,271,000 after acquiring an additional 25,088 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Stock Up 1.7 %

NYSEARCA:FHLC opened at $67.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 23.99 and a beta of 0.59. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a 12-month low of $64.72 and a 12-month high of $74.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $67.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.17.

About Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (FHLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US IMI 25\u002F50 Health Care index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US health care sector. FHLC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

