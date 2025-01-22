Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) Position Cut by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lowered its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Free Report) by 18.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,669 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 9.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 537,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,780,000 after purchasing an additional 48,555 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 652,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,091,000 after buying an additional 120,163 shares during the period. Invst LLC bought a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the 3rd quarter worth about $741,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the 4th quarter worth about $1,110,000. Finally, ORG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 5,113.5% in the 4th quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 788,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,427,000 after acquiring an additional 773,215 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Annaly Capital Management alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NLY. Argus raised Annaly Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Annaly Capital Management from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.11.

Annaly Capital Management Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of Annaly Capital Management stock opened at $19.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.93 billion, a PE ratio of -278.67 and a beta of 1.51. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.67 and a 12 month high of $21.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.69.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.00 million. Annaly Capital Management had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 14.75%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. Analysts expect that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Annaly Capital Management Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.33%. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently -3,714.29%.

About Annaly Capital Management

(Free Report)

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; to-be-announced forward contracts; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Annaly Capital Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Annaly Capital Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.