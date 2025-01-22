Arkadios Wealth Advisors Grows Position in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 16.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,828 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,376 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TTE. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 62.7% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,012,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,546,866 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in TotalEnergies by 266.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 674,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,564,000 after purchasing an additional 490,187 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 6,367.4% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 367,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,755,000 after buying an additional 361,923 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 2.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,445,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,211,000 after buying an additional 324,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DRW Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 134.5% in the 3rd quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 64,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,149,000 after buying an additional 250,427 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TTE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays upgraded TotalEnergies to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. UBS Group upgraded shares of TotalEnergies to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of TotalEnergies to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of TotalEnergies from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered TotalEnergies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.42.

TotalEnergies Stock Down 0.6 %

TotalEnergies stock opened at $59.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $139.64 billion, a PE ratio of 8.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $56.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.39. TotalEnergies SE has a 1-year low of $53.29 and a 1-year high of $74.97.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.84 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $52.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.03 billion. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 7.78%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.63 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TotalEnergies SE will post 7.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TotalEnergies Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.8308 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. TotalEnergies’s payout ratio is 34.04%.

About TotalEnergies

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.

