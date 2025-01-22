Arkadios Wealth Advisors Invests $503,000 in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 6,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 12,150.6% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 701,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,415,000 after acquiring an additional 696,231 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 22.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,859,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,881,000 after purchasing an additional 343,844 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 82.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 613,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,797,000 after purchasing an additional 277,507 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $16,758,000. Finally, Nwam LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,394,000.

Get First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF alerts:

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Price Performance

AIRR opened at $84.27 on Wednesday. First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF has a 12 month low of $54.47 and a 12 month high of $86.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.16 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.03.

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Dividend Announcement

About First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.0561 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th.

(Free Report)

The First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF (AIRR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks a multifactor-selected index of equities that can benefit from potential regain in market share of US industrial and community banking sector. AIRR was launched on Mar 10, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIRR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.