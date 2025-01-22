Arkadios Wealth Advisors Boosts Stock Position in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ – Free Report) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,772 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,095 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF were worth $504,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 15,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Advantage Trust Co increased its position in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF by 12.7% during the third quarter. Advantage Trust Co now owns 8,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the period. Finally, L.M. Kohn & Company raised its stake in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF by 10.0% in the third quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 12,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter.

Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF Stock Performance

Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF stock opened at $33.98 on Wednesday. Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.60 and a fifty-two week high of $34.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.72. The stock has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.68 and a beta of 1.25.

Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF Company Profile

The Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF (BOTZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund provides market- cap selected and weighted exposure to companies involved in the development and production of robots or artificial intelligence. BOTZ was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Global X.

