Arkadios Wealth Advisors Acquires 2,769 Shares of iShares Flexible Income Active ETF (NYSEARCA:BINC)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of iShares Flexible Income Active ETF (NYSEARCA:BINC – Free Report) by 35.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,590 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,769 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Flexible Income Active ETF were worth $551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in iShares Flexible Income Active ETF by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,868,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038,895 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Flexible Income Active ETF during the second quarter valued at about $31,925,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Flexible Income Active ETF in the second quarter valued at about $26,920,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in iShares Flexible Income Active ETF by 47.2% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,454,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,845,000 after buying an additional 466,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Flexible Income Active ETF during the third quarter valued at about $24,706,000.

Get iShares Flexible Income Active ETF alerts:

iShares Flexible Income Active ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

iShares Flexible Income Active ETF stock opened at $52.32 on Wednesday. iShares Flexible Income Active ETF has a 12 month low of $51.53 and a 12 month high of $53.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.73.

iShares Flexible Income Active ETF Company Profile

The BlackRock Flexible Income ETF (BINC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides an actively managed approach to multisector fixed-income exposure globally. It may hold debt and income-producing securities, of any credit quality or maturity, with the objective of maximizing long-term income and capital appreciation.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BINC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Flexible Income Active ETF (NYSEARCA:BINC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Flexible Income Active ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Flexible Income Active ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.