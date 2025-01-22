Arkadios Wealth Advisors Purchases 1,234 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPR)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPR – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,853 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,234 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors owned about 0.42% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF worth $523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RSPR. Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF by 95.5% in the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 7,780 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF by 12.4% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 839 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $760,000. Atria Investments Inc increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 48,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after acquiring an additional 14,248 shares during the period. Finally, World Equity Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. World Equity Group Inc. now owns 49,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,864,000 after acquiring an additional 14,271 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Shares of RSPR stock opened at $35.70 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.25 and its 200 day moving average is $36.36. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $30.21 and a 1-year high of $38.94. The company has a market cap of $125.31 million, a P/E ratio of 32.96 and a beta of 1.00.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF (RSPR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US real estate equities selected from the S&P 500. The index excludes mortgage REITs and real estate management and development firms.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.