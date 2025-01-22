Arkadios Wealth Advisors Buys 12,559 Shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Free Report) by 28.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 57,398 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,559 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AGNC. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in AGNC Investment during the third quarter worth $25,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in AGNC Investment during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 52.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 315.9% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,966 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 75.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 5,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,275 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AGNC opened at $9.73 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 1 year low of $8.92 and a 1 year high of $10.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.90.

AGNC Investment ( NASDAQ:AGNC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.04). AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 42.19%. The company had revenue of $756.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a jan 25 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 11th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a yield of 15.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AGNC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on AGNC Investment from $10.00 to $9.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AGNC Investment has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.44.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

