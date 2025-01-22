Arkadios Wealth Advisors Has $618,000 Stake in TCW Flexible Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FLXR)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lowered its holdings in shares of TCW Flexible Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FLXR – Free Report) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,985 shares of the company’s stock after selling 507 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in TCW Flexible Income ETF were worth $618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FLXR. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of TCW Flexible Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TCW Flexible Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $235,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TCW Flexible Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $267,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of TCW Flexible Income ETF by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CAP Partners LLC lifted its holdings in TCW Flexible Income ETF by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. CAP Partners LLC now owns 13,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter.

TCW Flexible Income ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of TCW Flexible Income ETF stock opened at $38.83 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.05. TCW Flexible Income ETF has a 1-year low of $37.92 and a 1-year high of $40.00.

