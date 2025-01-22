Arkadios Wealth Advisors Invests $509,000 in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – May (NYSEARCA:GMAY)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – May (NYSEARCA:GMAY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 13,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GMAY. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – May by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 16,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – May by 19.7% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 6,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – May in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Integrity Financial Corp WA increased its stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – May by 42.1% in the 3rd quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 6,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – May during the 3rd quarter worth $204,000.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – May Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:GMAY opened at $37.47 on Wednesday. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – May has a twelve month low of $33.20 and a twelve month high of $37.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.20.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – May Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – May (GMAY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust over a specific holdings period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral.

