Invesco 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF (BATS:PBTP) Shares Purchased by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF (BATS:PBTP – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,307 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 981 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors owned about 0.90% of Invesco 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF worth $490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBTP. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its holdings in Invesco 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF by 71.8% in the 3rd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 152,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,900,000 after purchasing an additional 63,837 shares during the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF by 11.2% in the third quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 170,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,347,000 after buying an additional 17,179 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF by 46.3% in the third quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 28,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after buying an additional 8,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tidemark LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tidemark LLC now owns 58,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after buying an additional 4,498 shares during the period.

Invesco 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF stock opened at $25.53 on Wednesday. Invesco 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF has a 12 month low of $24.70 and a 12 month high of $24.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.46 and a 200 day moving average of $25.40.

Invesco 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a $0.1058 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF’s previous dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

The Invesco PureBeta 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF (PBTP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with up to five years remaining to maturity. PBTP was launched on Sep 22, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

