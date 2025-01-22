FT Vest Laddered Nasdaq Buffer ETF (BATS:BUFQ) Shares Sold by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors trimmed its stake in FT Vest Laddered Nasdaq Buffer ETF (BATS:BUFQ – Free Report) by 41.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,396 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in FT Vest Laddered Nasdaq Buffer ETF were worth $516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of FT Vest Laddered Nasdaq Buffer ETF during the third quarter worth about $49,000.

Get FT Vest Laddered Nasdaq Buffer ETF alerts:

FT Vest Laddered Nasdaq Buffer ETF Price Performance

BUFQ opened at $32.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $657.50 million, a PE ratio of 31.85 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.49.

FT Vest Laddered Nasdaq Buffer ETF Profile

The FT Cboe Vest Fund of Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETFs (BUFQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that holds a laddered portfolio of FT Cboe Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETFs. BUFQ was launched on Jun 15, 2022 and is managed by First Trust.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BUFQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FT Vest Laddered Nasdaq Buffer ETF (BATS:BUFQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FT Vest Laddered Nasdaq Buffer ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Vest Laddered Nasdaq Buffer ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.