Arkadios Wealth Advisors Raises Stock Position in U.S. Diversified Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:PPTY)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Diversified Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:PPTY – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,373 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,325 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in U.S. Diversified Real Estate ETF were worth $494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

U.S. Diversified Real Estate ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

PPTY opened at $32.43 on Wednesday. U.S. Diversified Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $27.87 and a 12 month high of $34.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.89 and a 200 day moving average of $33.02. The firm has a market cap of $139.45 million, a P/E ratio of 28.30 and a beta of 0.99.

U.S. Diversified Real Estate ETF Company Profile

The Vident U.S. Diversified Real Estate ETF (PPTY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund tracks an index of fundamentally-selected and -weighted US-listed equities that derive income from the ownership or management of real estate. PPTY was launched on Mar 24, 2018 and is managed by Vident.

