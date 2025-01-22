CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) Holdings Cut by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors reduced its stake in shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) by 91.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,482 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 16,713 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in CyberArk Software were worth $494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in CyberArk Software during the second quarter valued at $711,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,478 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,062 shares in the last quarter. Sycomore Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 60,781 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,973,000 after buying an additional 16,294 shares during the last quarter. Groupama Asset Managment grew its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 1,042,767 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 5,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in CyberArk Software by 0.8% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,211,844 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $353,386,000 after buying an additional 9,570 shares during the last quarter. 91.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CYBR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $360.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on CyberArk Software from $355.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target (up previously from $300.00) on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CyberArk Software currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $358.74.

CYBR opened at $355.58 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $325.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $293.63. The stock has a market cap of $15.49 billion, a PE ratio of 1,317.01 and a beta of 1.13. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 1 year low of $223.09 and a 1 year high of $363.00.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $240.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.10 million. CyberArk Software had a net margin of 1.38% and a return on equity of 2.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.31) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.

