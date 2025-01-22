Arkadios Wealth Advisors Purchases Shares of 13,000 FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – July (BATS:DJUL)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – July (BATS:DJUL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $546,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors owned 0.16% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – July as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – July during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Ignite Planners LLC lifted its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – July by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 202,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,390,000 after buying an additional 3,286 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – July by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 12,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 1,846 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – July in the 3rd quarter worth $427,000. Finally, SMART Wealth LLC raised its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – July by 33.0% during the third quarter. SMART Wealth LLC now owns 16,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the period.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – July Stock Performance

BATS DJUL opened at $42.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.23. The company has a market capitalization of $341.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.43 and a beta of 0.58.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – July Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – July (DJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY shares over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. DJUL was launched on Jul 17, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

