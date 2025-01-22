Arkadios Wealth Advisors Purchases 297 Shares of SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:KCE)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:KCE – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,643 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors owned about 0.23% of SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF worth $639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KCE. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Custom Index Systems LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Custom Index Systems LLC now owns 4,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Global Financial Private Client LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 8,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF by 2,500.0% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF Trading Up 2.0 %

NYSEARCA:KCE opened at $144.15 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $288.30 million, a PE ratio of 21.69 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.70. SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $99.01 and a 12 month high of $149.66.

About SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF

The SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR KBW Capital Markets ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Capital Markets Select Industry Index. The S&P Capital Markets Select Industry Index is a float-adjusted, modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of the United States publicly traded companies that do business as broker dealers, asset managers, trust and custody banks or exchanges.

