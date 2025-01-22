Arkadios Wealth Advisors Raises Stock Position in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP – Free Report) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,865 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,699 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF were worth $485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 49.8% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. Olistico Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 135.0% during the third quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC now owns 4,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $198,000.

Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF stock opened at $22.29 on Wednesday. Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF has a 1 year low of $21.82 and a 1 year high of $23.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.65.

Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF Increases Dividend

Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th were issued a dividend of $0.0859 per share. This is an increase from Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th.

The Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (CGCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively invests in bonds and other debt securities issued by corporate and government entities from around the globe, with no limitations regarding credit ratings and maturities.

