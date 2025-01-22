Arkadios Wealth Advisors Purchases 770 Shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) by 59.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,056 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Insulet were worth $537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PODD. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in Insulet by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,275,701 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $529,669,000 after buying an additional 389,639 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Insulet by 1.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,738,601 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $403,339,000 after acquiring an additional 22,850 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Insulet by 6.0% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,339,763 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $270,364,000 after acquiring an additional 75,526 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its position in Insulet by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 754,872 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $175,697,000 after purchasing an additional 163,388 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Insulet by 43.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 636,265 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $148,091,000 after purchasing an additional 193,839 shares in the last quarter.

Get Insulet alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Insulet from $269.00 to $304.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Citigroup increased their target price on Insulet from $283.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Insulet from $213.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Insulet from $234.00 to $317.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Insulet from $264.00 to $324.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Insulet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $272.81.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Lauren Budden sold 915 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.62, for a total value of $252,192.30. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,733 shares in the company, valued at $1,580,129.46. This represents a 13.76 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Insulet Stock Performance

PODD stock opened at $276.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.36 billion, a PE ratio of 47.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Insulet Co. has a 12-month low of $160.19 and a 12-month high of $282.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $266.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $234.07.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $543.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $518.50 million. Insulet had a return on equity of 27.98% and a net margin of 21.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Insulet Co. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insulet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company's Omnipod platform includes the Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System (Omnipod 5) which includes a proprietary AID algorithm embedded in the Pod that integrates with a third-party continuous glucose monitor to obtain glucose values through wireless bluetooth communication; Omnipod DASH that features a bluetooth enabled Pod that is controlled by a smartphone-like Personal Diabetes Manager with a color touch screen user interface; and Omnipod GO, a standalone, wearable, insulin delivery system that provides a fixed rate of continuous rapid-acting insulin for 72 hours.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Insulet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insulet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.