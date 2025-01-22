Arkadios Wealth Advisors Boosts Position in First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:IFV)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:IFV – Free Report) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,228 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,333 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF were worth $637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF by 83.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF in the second quarter worth $294,000. PFG Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 28,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 36,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 45,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $960,000 after purchasing an additional 11,697 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF alerts:

First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ:IFV opened at $19.20 on Wednesday. First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF has a 12-month low of $18.48 and a 12-month high of $21.38. The firm has a market cap of $145.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.95.

First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.1872 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF (IFV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an ETF-of-ETFs that tracks a momentum-driven, country\u002Fregion rotation index of international equities. The index is equal-weighted. IFV was launched on Jul 22, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IFV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:IFV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.