Arkadios Wealth Advisors Cuts Stock Holdings in Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors cut its position in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD – Free Report) by 10.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 32,410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,700 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Carlyle Secured Lending were worth $581,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGBD. Kimelman & Baird LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in Carlyle Secured Lending in the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in Carlyle Secured Lending during the second quarter worth approximately $189,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in Carlyle Secured Lending by 12.9% in the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 13,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending by 30.9% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 13,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 3,249 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Carlyle Secured Lending alerts:

Carlyle Secured Lending Stock Down 0.6 %

CGBD opened at $18.35 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $934.13 million, a PE ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 1.57. Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.76 and a twelve month high of $18.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Carlyle Secured Lending Cuts Dividend

Carlyle Secured Lending ( NASDAQ:CGBD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $55.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.92 million. Carlyle Secured Lending had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 40.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.81%. Carlyle Secured Lending’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.39%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Carlyle Secured Lending from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 7th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CGBD

Carlyle Secured Lending Profile

(Free Report)

Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc is business development company specializing in first lien debt, senior secured loans, second lien senior secured loan unsecured debt, mezzanine debt and investments in equities. It specializes in directly investing. It specializes in middle market. It targets healthcare and pharmaceutical, aerospace and defense, high tech industries, business services, software, beverage food and tobacco, hotel gamming and leisure, banking finance insurance and in real estate sector.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Carlyle Secured Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlyle Secured Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.