Arkadios Wealth Advisors Purchases 2,367 Shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Free Report) by 22.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,801 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,367 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF were worth $583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IYE. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 3,857.2% in the third quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 292,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,546,000 after purchasing an additional 284,932 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 5.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 273,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,672,000 after buying an additional 15,059 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 174,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,398,000 after buying an additional 3,821 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank raised its position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 146,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,800,000 after acquiring an additional 3,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 4,084.7% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 99,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,600,000 after acquiring an additional 96,888 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IYE opened at $49.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.93 and a 200-day moving average of $47.53. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 0.54. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a one year low of $41.71 and a one year high of $51.70.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

