Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Sold by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lowered its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 26.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,674 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 962 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Union Pacific were worth $610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 265.7% in the third quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 128 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Dunhill Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 111.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 129 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on UNP shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Union Pacific from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $266.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $260.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $277.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $259.35.

Union Pacific Stock Up 1.1 %

UNP stock opened at $236.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $143.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.74, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.06. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $218.55 and a 1-year high of $258.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $233.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $239.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.14 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 41.79% and a net margin of 27.33%. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.51 EPS. Research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.96 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 9th were paid a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 9th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 49.22%.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

