Merit Financial Group LLC Sells 4,171 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL)

Merit Financial Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL – Free Report) by 26.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,664 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,171 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF were worth $801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. American National Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 2,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 11,189.3% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 3,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF in the third quarter worth about $205,000.

Shares of FNCL stock opened at $72.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.87 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $70.48 and its 200-day moving average is $65.74. Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF has a 1 year low of $53.73 and a 1 year high of $73.69.

The Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (FNCL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Financials 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US financial companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FNCL was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

