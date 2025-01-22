HBW Advisory Services LLC Sells 155 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

HBW Advisory Services LLC lessened its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 49,258 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 155 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up approximately 1.5% of HBW Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $10,807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. PayPay Securities Corp boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 64.6% in the 2nd quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 163 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP bought a new position in Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Bull Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 84.7% during the 2nd quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 434 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AMZN. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $224.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Wolfe Research raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $230.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $246.85.

In other news, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 15,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.19, for a total value of $3,054,899.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 349,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,918,559.59. The trade was a 4.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 5,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.85, for a total transaction of $1,000,049.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 99,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,864,290.60. The trade was a 4.79 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,032,344 shares of company stock valued at $1,253,456,822. 10.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AMZN stock opened at $230.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $218.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $196.47. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $151.61 and a one year high of $233.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.14.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.29. Amazon.com had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 22.41%. The firm had revenue of $158.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

