Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) Shares Sold by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lessened its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 183 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $581,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the third quarter worth $45,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 252.3% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock opened at $150.48 on Wednesday. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $121.51 and a 52 week high of $167.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $155.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.43. The stock has a market cap of $17.59 billion, a PE ratio of 33.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.91.

Mid-America Apartment Communities ( NYSE:MAA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.18 by ($1.20). The business had revenue of $551.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $548.53 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 23.84% and a return on equity of 8.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.29 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.515 per share. This represents a $6.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. This is an increase from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 15th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 136.79%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MAA. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $169.00 to $165.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $157.00 to $155.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com cut Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Raymond James upgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.29.

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

