Arkadios Wealth Advisors Has $578,000 Stock Holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors decreased its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,848 shares of the company’s stock after selling 188 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF were worth $578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morse Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the third quarter worth $40,000. Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 53.4% in the 2nd quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 37.2% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 738 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Cloud Computing ETF alerts:

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Stock Up 2.0 %

NASDAQ:SKYY opened at $124.66 on Wednesday. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 12-month low of $83.45 and a 12-month high of $131.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.21 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $122.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.42.

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Profile

The First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (SKYY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ISE Cloud Computing index. The fund tracks an index of companies involved in the cloud computing industry. Stocks are modified-equally-weighted capped at 4.5%. SKYY was launched on Jul 5, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Cloud Computing ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.