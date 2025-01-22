Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Sold by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 12.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,403 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,053 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BSV. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $5,161,000. LongView Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. LongView Wealth Management now owns 82,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,340,000 after buying an additional 2,864 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 96.2% in the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 24,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,914,000 after buying an additional 12,144 shares during the last quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 11,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393 shares during the period. Finally, Chemistry Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $333,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSV opened at $77.37 on Wednesday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $75.72 and a 12-month high of $79.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $77.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.72.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

