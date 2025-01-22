Arkadios Wealth Advisors Grows Stock Holdings in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK – Free Report) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,837 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors owned 0.07% of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF worth $573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new position in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $979,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter.

XNTK stock opened at $212.84 on Wednesday. SPDR NYSE Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $162.85 and a 1 year high of $214.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $206.79 and a 200 day moving average of $197.40. The company has a market cap of $927.98 million, a P/E ratio of 42.29 and a beta of 1.53.

SPDR Morgan Stanley Technology ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the Morgan Stanley Technology Index. The Morgan Stanley Technology Index is composed purely of electronics-based technology companies. The Technology Index comprises companies drawn from the following technology sub-sectors: computer services; design software; server software, personal computer (PC) software and new media; networking and telecom equipment; server hardware, PC hardware and peripherals; specialized systems, and semiconductors.

