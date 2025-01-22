Arkadios Wealth Advisors Trims Holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors reduced its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) by 83.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,467 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 33,131 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Carnegie Investment Counsel grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 101,106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,106,000 after buying an additional 5,683 shares during the last quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 6,655 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Sharper & Granite LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Sharper & Granite LLC now owns 12,053 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Breakwater Capital Group boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 5,266 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF stock opened at $90.51 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.11. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 52-week low of $81.14 and a 52-week high of $105.47.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

