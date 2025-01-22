RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX) Shares Acquired by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX – Free Report) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,471 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,267 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in RLX Technology were worth $200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in RLX Technology during the third quarter worth $29,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in RLX Technology by 284.8% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 35,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 26,220 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in RLX Technology during the second quarter worth $72,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in RLX Technology by 36.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 10,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in RLX Technology during the third quarter worth $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.68% of the company’s stock.

RLX Technology Price Performance

Shares of RLX opened at $2.29 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.81. RLX Technology Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.50 and a 12-month high of $2.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 57.14 and a beta of 0.97.

RLX Technology Dividend Announcement

About RLX Technology

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 6th. RLX Technology’s payout ratio is 25.01%.

RLX Technology Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of e-vapor products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It serves partner distributors and retail outlets. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

