Arkadios Wealth Advisors Sells 9,451 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors reduced its position in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 47.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,552 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 9,451 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Williams Companies were worth $571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its stake in Williams Companies by 50.4% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 752 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the second quarter worth $35,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Kimelman & Baird LLC bought a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. 86.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Williams Companies Stock Up 2.5 %
NYSE:WMB opened at $60.62 on Wednesday. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.65 and a 1 year high of $60.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $56.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.92. The stock has a market cap of $73.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.58, a PEG ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.
Williams Companies Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is presently 80.17%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
WMB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Friday, January 10th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. CIBC lifted their target price on Williams Companies from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Citigroup raised their price target on Williams Companies from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Williams Companies from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.00.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, CAO Mary A. Hausman sold 7,951 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.30, for a total value of $447,641.30. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,455,805.40. This trade represents a 23.52 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.
Williams Companies Profile
The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.
