Arkadios Wealth Advisors Sells 9,451 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors reduced its position in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 47.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,552 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 9,451 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Williams Companies were worth $571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its stake in Williams Companies by 50.4% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 752 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the second quarter worth $35,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Kimelman & Baird LLC bought a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. 86.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

Williams Companies Stock Up 2.5 %

NYSE:WMB opened at $60.62 on Wednesday. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.65 and a 1 year high of $60.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $56.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.92. The stock has a market cap of $73.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.58, a PEG ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.01. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 27.36%. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. Williams Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is presently 80.17%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WMB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Friday, January 10th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. CIBC lifted their target price on Williams Companies from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Citigroup raised their price target on Williams Companies from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Williams Companies from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Williams Companies

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Mary A. Hausman sold 7,951 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.30, for a total value of $447,641.30. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,455,805.40. This trade represents a 23.52 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Williams Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.