Arkadios Wealth Advisors Has $550,000 Stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report) by 9.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,101 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 679 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Eastern Bank bought a new position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Kimelman & Baird LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Hara Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $73,000.

Get Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VYMI opened at $69.70 on Wednesday. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $64.58 and a 52 week high of $74.28. The firm has a market cap of $7.97 billion, a PE ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $69.14 and its 200-day moving average is $70.47.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.9647 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th. This is an increase from Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.54%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.