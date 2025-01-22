Arkadios Wealth Advisors Has $550,000 Stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report) by 9.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,101 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 679 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Eastern Bank bought a new position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Kimelman & Baird LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Hara Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $73,000.
Shares of NASDAQ:VYMI opened at $69.70 on Wednesday. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $64.58 and a 52 week high of $74.28. The firm has a market cap of $7.97 billion, a PE ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $69.14 and its 200-day moving average is $70.47.
The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.
